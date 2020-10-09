Investing in African Mining Indaba releases report: “The impact of COVID-19 on African Mining – Issue 2”

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) is pleased to announce the release of the results of its latest research project: dedicated to analysing the ongoing impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on the African mining space. It compares the initial impact results of the first report to now, over seven months on since the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic.

This is the second in a series of reports Mining Indaba launched to provide the African mining community with greater clarity on the short-, mid- and long-term effects of the pandemic. It is dedicated to analysing the impact of COVID-19 on African mining businesses, operations and investment decisions, as well as forecasting investment, procurement levels and commodity prices over the next 6-12 months.

As the world’s largest mining investment event, it is committed to supporting its community in understanding and navigating the crisis, so the industry can emerge stronger and more resilient.

As such, this and future Mining Indaba research projects will offer a portion of same high-level insights as the main conference, but in a complimentary format available to access anywhere.

To collect data for this project, Mining Indaba hand-selected a number of CEOs and senior executives from across the African mining sector. Those who participated include investors, financiers, top executives from services providers and decision-makers from junior, mid- and major mining corporates. Results are supported by incisive commentary from top experts on the findings, providing a holistic representation of the impact on the industry.

