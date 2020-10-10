Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Province of Cabo Delgado and surrounding areas in Mozambique

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On October 9, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of four million and two hundred thousand US dollars for persons internally displaced due to deteriorating security conditions in the Province of Cabo Delgado in Mozambique and their host communities.

The grant is to provide food, shelter and non-food items to meet basic needs, assistance in the areas of health and medical care, protection for vulnerable people such as women and camp coordination and camp management through the Internatioanl Organization of Migration (IOM), the World Food Programme(WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) , the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA). In addition, the grant will help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 by supporting the health sector.

The expected outcome of this assistance is as follows:

Improvement of living conditions through construction of roads amd drainage in camps, repair of public buidlings and camp management for approx.50,000 people. Provision of emergency shelter kits and hygiene kits to approx. 2,500 vulnerable households. Provision of food assistance to approx. 23,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). Improvement of nurtritional condition through provision of specialized nutritional foods and guidance on improvement of dietary practices to approx. 25,600 infants. Transportation of goods and personnel for humanitarian aid organizations working in designated areas. Enhancement of capacity of existing health care centers and educational activities for approx. 5,000 people for prevention and protection from sexual gender-based violence (SGBV). Protection and monitoring for approx.10,000 people in affected areas. Provision of greater access to legal assistance service for approx. 10,000 IDPs and people in host communities. Improvement of access to medical services for approx. 290,000 people.

Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through IOM：1.43 million USD

Assistance through WFP：1.42 million USD

Assistance through UNHCR：0.9 million USD

Assistance through ICRC：0.4 million USD

Assistance through OCHA：0.05 million USD

