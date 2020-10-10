APO

President Ramaphosa calls Joint Hybrid Sitting of Parliament to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

President Cyril Ramphosa has written to National Assembly Speaker Ms Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo about his intention to call a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. The joint hybrid sitting, for 14.00 on Thursday 15 October, is to outline South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, the President says in his letter. “We need to take extraordinary measures towards a speedy and sustainable economic recovery,” President Ramaphosa said. The President can call a joint sitting in terms of Section 84(2)(d) of the Constitution, read together with Rule 7(1)(b) of the Joint Rules of Parliament. With the scheduling of the joint sitting, the planned appearance by the President before the NCOP for response to oral questions on the same date will be rescheduled.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Partner Content

Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more
Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved