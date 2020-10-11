Coronavirus – Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman tours Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CAS Dr. Rashid Aman toured Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret where he launched the Breast Cancer Awareness month. He was accompanied by Ag Director General Dr Patrick Amoth and the hospital’s CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa. Dr Aman also opened the hospital laboratory. Later he toured Ziwa Sub district hospital where he briefed the media on update of Covid-19 in the country.

