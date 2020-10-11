APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman tours Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

CAS Dr. Rashid Aman toured Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret where he launched the Breast Cancer Awareness month. He was accompanied by Ag Director General Dr Patrick Amoth and the hospital’s CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa. Dr Aman also opened the hospital laboratory. Later he toured Ziwa Sub district hospital where he briefed the media on update of Covid-19 in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Partner Content

Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more
Brandcom

How COVID is teaching us to be better communicators

Brandcom Partner -
After years of having served as a senior communications practitioner, I’ve learned that the most important attribute of any effective communicator is...
Read more
Brandcom

WOMENS MONTH WEBINAR ON RAIL

Brandcom Partner -
As we commemorate Women’s Month, we also celebrate remarkable women in the transport sector, while focusing on rail in particular. Given the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved