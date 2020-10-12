Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (11 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 7,383 Severe cases: 271 New recovered: 633 New deaths: 10 New cases: 866

Total Laboratory test: 1,350,633 Active cases: 44,690 Total recovered: 38,316 Total deaths: 1,287 Total cases: 84,295

