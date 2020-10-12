Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (11th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The number of tested COVID-19, 5 last day of Somalia: 3,464 Found: 119 Puntland, Somaliland: 18 Banadir: 2

Male: 83 Female: 37

Healing: 79 Death: 0 General Number Found: 3,864 General healing: 3,089 General Death: 99

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.