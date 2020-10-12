Coronavirus: Sudan Fact Sheet (October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

UNHCR continues to work with health authorities to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in IDP and refugee hosting areas – from support to isolation centres to risk communication.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3nJ9G1N

UNHCR delivered 3.8 million soap bars to people in Sudan – refugees and IDPs across the country and to the most vulnerable local families especially in Khartoum.

UNHCR and partners distributed relief material to 228,000 refugees, internally displaced people and host communities affected by torrential rain and flooding.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).Media filesDownload logo