Coronavirus: Trade has a role to play in making the COVID-19 response more effective, says Deputy Directors-General (DDG) Agah

On behalf of the four Deputy Directors-General, DDG Agah addressed heads of WTO member delegations on 12 October and emphasised “the importance of open and predictable markets to foster a strong and inclusive recovery for all countries”. In his remarks he highlighted the work done by the DDGs to ensure stability and continuity during the transition period until a new Director-General takes office, and reminded members that the policy choices adopted at the WTO and domestically will matter for stimulating job creation and growth.

Discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, DDG Agah called on members to ensure that trade contributes, in every way possible, to making the COVID-19 response more effective. He also noted that this was an opportunity for the trading system to emerge stronger from this crisis and better-equipped to respond to the aspirations of all members by “bringing ongoing reform efforts to fruition, in the shape of new agreements and renewed cooperation”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Trade Organization (WTO).

