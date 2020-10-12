Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (11th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 October 2020 confirm 63 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 9,864.

– Recoveries: 6,109

– 1 new COVID-19 death from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 94.

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and alerts (63):

Kampala (24), Gulu (11), Wakiso (9), Soroti (6), Masindi (3), Mbale (2), Amuru (1), Busia (1), Masaka (1), Mityana (1), Moroto (1), Ntungamo (1), Sembabule (1) and Tororo (1).

