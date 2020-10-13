Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (12 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 5,997 Severe cases: 230 New recovered: 588 New deaths: 14 New cases: 841

Total Laboratory test: 1,356,630 Active cases: 44,929 Total recovered: 38,904 Total deaths: 1,301 Total cases: 85,136

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo