Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

318 people have tested of coronavirus from a sample size of 2,592. 243 people have recovered from the disease. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 787.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.