Meet the Africa’s Business Heroes 2020 Top 10 Finalists Online Media Roundtable

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

What: The Jack Ma Foundation (www.JackMaFoundation.org.cn) will host an online media roundtable discussion and Q&A to allow accredited journalists exclusive access to the Top 10 Finalists (https://bit.ly/2GXvbvd) of 2020 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) prize, ahead of the grand finale in November.

The 2020 ABH prize competition is a flagship philanthropic program created by the Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (ANPI) to support and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs regardless of age, gender and sector, who are building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future of the continent.

Speakers: The Top 10 finalists, Jack Ma Foundation’s representative and the competition’s semi-finale Judges.

When: Wednesday, 21st October 2020

Time: 12:00pm GMT (See here what time it will be in your country: https://bit.ly/3demvg2)

Duration: 45-60 Minutes

Language: English & French (Simultaneous translation available)

Platform: Via Zoom

All invited journalists should REGISTER here to receive Zoom log in details for their attendance: https://bit.ly/2SPj2Lp

Details: Meet the ten finalists of the Africa’s Business Heroes prize competition, the flagship programme of the Jack Ma Foundation. This exclusive virtual event is an opportunity to hear directly from the ABH 2020 finalists on their journey in the competition so far, their businesses, and how they are working to solve the most pressing problems in their respective countries. Learn more about the ABH competition and the drive behind Jack Ma Foundation’s passion to inspire, train and support entrepreneurs in Africa.

The 10 entrepreneurs representing 8 African countries (including Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda and Zimbabwe) have been selected from over 22,000 applications across all 54 African nations. Their businesses span key industries across Africa including agriculture, fashion, education, healthcare, renewable energy, financial services, and retail.

On November 13 and 14 at the competition’s finale, they will pitch the finale judges including Jack Ma, Founder of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Group; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria and Founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Econet Group; and Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of the Alibaba Group, for a chance to win their share of the US$1.5 million prize pool.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Jack Ma Foundation.

For any interviews/media requests please contact: [email protected]; OR [email protected]

Media Roundtable Technical contact: [email protected]

Media filesDownload logo