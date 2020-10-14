Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (13th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

225 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 165 FCT – 17 Rivers – 13 Ogun – 12 Niger – 8 Delta – 4 Ondo – 2 Anambra – 1 Edo – 1 Ekiti – 1 Kaduna – 1

60,655 confirmed 52,006 discharged 1,116 deaths

