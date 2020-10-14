APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (13th October 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

COVID-19 Update: A total of 15534 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1178 new cases. Regrettably, we report 165 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 18028. Click the link to view the full report https://buff.ly/3iX1k3g.

