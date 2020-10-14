Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (13th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 13 October 2020 confirm 124 new cases.

The cumulative confirmed cases are now 10,069.

– Recoveries: 6,531

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and Alerts (122): Kampala (37), Luwero (24), Kikuube (13), Rubanda (12), Hoima (7), Wakiso (4), Amuru (4), Omoro (3), Gulu (2), Jinja (7), Kisoro (2), Lira (4), Kwania (1), Masindi (1) and Mukono (1).

– 2 returnees from Jordan

