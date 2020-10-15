Coronavirus – Africa: Increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There has been a 20% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases & 86% increase in deaths in the Region compared to the last reporting period.

For more detailed analysis, read our most recent COVID-19 Situation Report: https://bit.ly/3nRLKJU

10 countries account for 86% (1,057,272) of reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Zambia. South Africa accounts for 56% of cases.

Full report: http://bit.ly/3nRLKJU

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo