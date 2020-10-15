Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (14th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 2

Total confirmed cases: 5829

Total active cases: 925

Total recovered: 4723 (35 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 56709 (189 New)

Total deaths: 181 (0 New)

