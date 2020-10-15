Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (14th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 14 October 2020 confirm 48 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 10,117.

– One new COVID-19 death was reported from Kole District. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 96.

– Recoveries: 6,725

The breakdown of the new cases is:

– Contacts and Alerts (48): Kampala (18), Mukono (7), Manafwa (4), Rubanda (4), Wakiso (4), Jinja (2), Tororo (3), Abim (1), Busia (1), Kapchorwa (1), Kiryandongo (1), Kole (1) and Mbarara (1).

