Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (15 October 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 6,985 Severe cases: 293 New recovered: 823 New deaths: 13 New cases: 739

Total Laboratory test: 1,377,080 Active cases: 44,854 Total recovered: 40,988 Total deaths: 1,325 Total cases: 87,169

