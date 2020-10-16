Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (15 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 7 Total confirmed cases: 5836 Total active cases: 927 Total recovered: 4728 (5 New) Total number of tests conducted: 56957 (248 New) Total deaths: 181 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo