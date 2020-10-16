Coronavirus – Nigeria: Addition of Laboratories for COVID-19 Testing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Two new labs have been accredited for inclusion into private fee-paying labs for COVID-19 testing.

– E-clinic Diagnostics, Abuja

– Everight Diagnostics, FCT

For a complete list of private fee-paying labs in Nigeria visit: https://bit.ly/3c2foXk

