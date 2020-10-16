Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (15 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On the 15th of October, 148 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria were recorded;

Lagos – 66 FCT – 25 Oyo – 13 Plateau – 11 Kaduna – 7 Rivers – 6 Ebonyi – 5 Ekiti – 4 Ogun – 4 Imo – 2 Ondo – 2 Edo – 1 Nasarawa – 1 Taraba – 1

60,982 confirmed 52,194 discharged 1,116 deaths

