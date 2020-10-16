Job Offer – Journalist – Africa: How we made it in Africa offering freelance opportunities for business journalists and editors

APO

How we made it in Africa (https://www.HowWeMadeItInAfrica.com/), the award-winning business publication, is offering exciting opportunities for journalists and editors from across Africa to join its team on a freelance basis.

Assignments will include interviewing top African entrepreneurs and writing about business opportunities and trends on the continent. Remuneration will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis, and will depend on the candidate's experience and the complexity of the assignment.

Candidates must have solid, demonstrable experience writing about African business-related topics.

In terms of the people we are seeking to work with, we can’t say it better than Hannes van Rensburg, founder of Fundamo, in his book Cash In, Cash Out:

“Responsibility is someone saying, ‘Leave it to me,’ and you knowing you can forget about it as it will get done. Someone who doesn’t think up excuses for why things do not get done, but who always thinks up ways to circumvent obstacles so that things do. Someone who takes pride in his or her achievements, and moves things forward all the time.”

To apply, please complete the online application form: https://APO-opa.com/freelance/

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

