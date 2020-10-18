Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (17th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

113 new cases of COVID19 in Nigeria; Lagos-37 Kaduna-16 Ogun-11 Plateau-11 Taraba-8 Rivers-7 FCT-6 Enugu-4 Niger-4 Edo-3 Delta-2 Imo-2 Benue-1 Kano-1 61,307 confirmed 56,557 discharged 1,123 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo