Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (17th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 17 October 2020 confirm 135 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 10,590.

One new COVID-19 death from Kapchorwa. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 97. Recoveries: 6,992 The breakdown of the new cases are: 130 contacts and alerts: Kampala (47), Mbarara (15), Adjumani (8), Moyo (7), Pader (6), Gulu (5), Bugiri (3), Busia (3), Mbale (3), Sironko (3), Terego (3), Butaleja (2), Koboko (2), Luwero (2), Mukono (3), Tororo (2), Yumbe (2), Arua (1) Bududua (1), Buikwe (1), Bulambuli (1), Jinja (1), Kapchorwa (1), Kibuku (1), Kyotera (1), Lira (1), Sheema (1), Masaka (3) Iganga (1) 5 truck drivers from Malaba