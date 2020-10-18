APO

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General – on the presidential elections in Guinea

On the eve of the presidential elections in Guinea, the Secretary-General calls on all national stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in an inclusive and peaceful manner. He also calls on all political leaders and their supporters to refrain from acts of incitement, inflammatory language, ethnic profiling and violence. He urges the defence and security forces to act responsibly and with utmost restraint.

The Secretary-General urges political leaders and their parties to resolve any disputes that may arise through legal means. He reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support the country’s efforts to promote national cohesion.

