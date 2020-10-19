Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update ( 18th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COIVD19 deaths to 116. “May her soul rest in peace.” New cases: 15 Total cases: 5780 New recoveries: 23 Total recoveries: 5415 New death: 1 Total deaths: 116

