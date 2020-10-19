Coronavirus – Nigeria: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) to improve COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

World Health Organization (WHO) procures COVID-19 diagnostic testing equipment to improve lab capacity in Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria. Through DFID support, Lagos State labs are now able test up to 2,000 samples daily.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.