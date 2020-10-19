APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (18th October 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

133 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 90 Rivers – 13 FCT – 8 Kaduna – 8 Oyo – 6 Ondo – 3 Katsina – 2 Nasarawa – 2 Plateau – 1

61,440 confirmed 56,611 discharged 1,125 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

Partner Content

Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more
Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved