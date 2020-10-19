Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (18th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

133 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 90 Rivers – 13 FCT – 8 Kaduna – 8 Oyo – 6 Ondo – 3 Katsina – 2 Nasarawa – 2 Plateau – 1

61,440 confirmed 56,611 discharged 1,125 deaths

