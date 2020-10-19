WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Please join an online media briefing with representatives from the World Health Organization (https://www.WHO.int/), National Institute of Public Health, Guinea and National Health Laboratory Services, Uganda. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions on COVID-19 in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Congo Dr Abdoulaye Toure, Director-General of the National Institute of Public Health, Guinea Dr Susan Ndidde Nabadda, Head of the Ugandan National Health Laboratory Services and Central Public Health Laboratory.

Date: Thursday 22 October, 2020

Time: 10:00 -11:00 Conakry/Dakar time

11:00 -12:00 Brazzaville/London time

13:00 -14:00 Kampala/Nairobi time

Moderated by: Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

To attend, please register at: http://APO-opa.com/who/

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], and Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted. Please specify if you are ok to ask your questions live during the press conference.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.