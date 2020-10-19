APO

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Please join an online media briefing with representatives from the World Health Organization (https://www.WHO.int/), National Institute of Public Health, Guinea and National Health Laboratory Services, Uganda. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask questions on COVID-19 in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Congo Dr Abdoulaye Toure, Director-General of the National Institute of Public Health, Guinea Dr Susan Ndidde Nabadda, Head of the Ugandan National Health Laboratory Services and Central Public Health Laboratory.

Date: Thursday 22 October, 2020

Time: 10:00 -11:00 Conakry/Dakar time

11:00 -12:00 Brazzaville/London time

13:00 -14:00 Kampala/Nairobi time

Moderated by: Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

To attend, please register at: http://APO-opa.com/who/

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: [email protected], and Danielle Siemeni: [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted. Please specify if you are ok to ask your questions live during the press conference.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Partner Content

Brandcom

Star Quality Speaker Line-Up at Africa Tech Festival 2020

Brandcom Partner -
Acknowledged as the world’s largest Africa-focused digital infrastructure and emerging tech event, the Africa Tech Festival has always attracted a stellar line-up of critical thinkers, analysts, futurists, keynote and inspirational speakers. 2020 will more than deliver on that reputation, with a stimulating array of visionary industry presenters, raconteurs and even some sporting greats.
Read more
Brandcom

Leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
By Olga Arara-Kimani, Regional Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing Introduction Mobilising support for female...
Read more
Brandcom

Smart Mobility: Gautrain the sustainable way of travel!

Brandcom Partner -
The theme for October Transport Month 2020 is Smart Mobility.  Smart Mobility is an innovative way of getting around. it is the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved