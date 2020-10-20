5th Africa Fintech Summit to be held virtually

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The fifth Africa Fintech Summit (www.AfricaFintechSummit.com) will be hosted virtually this year through the Accelevents (https://bit.ly/3ki0PC8) platform on November 9th, 10th, and 12th, 2020. The Summit takes place at the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has brought unprecedented need for digital trade & finance and positioned fintech as key to economic recovery.

This year’s Summit will host over 1,000 attendees and 60+ speakers calling in from 10 different time zones across 6 continents. Each day’s theme has been built to explore the new insights we uncovered in preparing the soon-to-be-released Africa Fintech: State of the Industry 2020, a 63-page report dedicated to the bright minds and innovations. With a focus on the geniuses behind the innovations leading the industry, panelists include: Co-Founder & CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola; Founder & CEO of PAGA, Tayo Oviosu; Founder & CEO of Amole, Yemiru Chanyalew; EcoBank’s Senior Fintech Advisor, Djiba Diallo; Co-Founder & CEO of TYME Bank, Coen Jonker; Founder and General Partner of Future Africa, Iyin Aboyeji; Co-Founder and President of Ovamba, Viola Llewellyn; and, ChipperCash Co-Founder & CEO, Ham Serunjogi.

AFTS has built strategic partnerships with the US State Department’s Global Office of Partnership (GOP) to assist in bringing together thought leaders spanning the entire African continent. This follows GOP’s partnership with AFTS in leadings a US tech delegation visit to ATFSAddis19 last November.

The opening day of the Summit will focus on the major regional fintech ecosystems across the continent, with separate sessions dedicated to West, East, North, Central, and Southern Africa.

Day two will focus on fintech-enabled business models, analyzing how fintech is providing a backbone for innovation in sectors such as e-commerce & trade, healthcare, and agriculture. There will also be a dedicate session to pay-as-you-go (PayGo) business models that have seen a significant increase in popularity due to their ability to facilitate access to crucial but often inaccessible services.

“The Business of Fintech” is the title of our third and final day. Here we invite fintech investors, decentralized finance experts & thought leaders from the most successful companies to discuss best practices for common innovator challenges including market expansion, raising capital, applicability of blockchain, targeting the last mile, and vetting prospective fintech partners.

The Summit concludes with the regional semi-final and pitch competition for Startup World Cup (www.StartupWorldCup.io), the winner of which will go on to compete on a Silicon Valley stage for US $1M.

Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) is the premiere global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently, Lagos and Addis Ababa).

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where ideas are explored, investments mobilized, partnerships, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies.

This year’s AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C., strategic advisory group Dedalus Global and Ethiopian-focused advisory firm Ibex Frontier.

#AFTS2020 tickets are for sale online today! General admission tickets are on sale for $125 and premium tickets with AI networking capabilities are selling for $225.To learn more and register, visit our website at www.AfricaFintechSummit.com.

