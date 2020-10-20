Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (19 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,546 Severe cases: 269 New recovered: 500 New deaths: 13 New cases: 723

Total Laboratory test: 1,403,894 Active cases: 45,344 Total recovered: 43,149 Total deaths: 1,365 Total cases: 89,860

