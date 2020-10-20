Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

571 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 3,963 tested in the last 24 hours. 558 are Kenyans & 13 are foreigners. 361 are males & 210 females. This brings to 45,647 the number of confirmed positive cases. Our cumulative tests are now 627,781.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.