Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (19th October 2020)

New cases: 3 Total confirmed cases: 5860 Total active cases: 922 Total recovered: 4757 (15 New) Total number of tests conducted: 58002 (97 New) Total deaths: 181 (0 New)

