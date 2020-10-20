Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update (19th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

118 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 51 Rivers – 26 Imo – 12 Osun – 8 Plateau – 6 FCT – 5 Kaduna – 4 Ogun – 3 Edo – 2 Niger – 1

61,558 confirmed 56,697 discharged 1,125 deaths

