Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 19 October

As of 1pm on 19 October, the Western Cape has 3283 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 113 755 confirmed Coid-19 cases and 106 184 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
113 755
Total recoveries
106 184
Total deaths
4288
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
3283
Tests conducted
582 309
Hospitalisations
516 with 110 of these in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
10225
9392
Southern
10438
9515
Northern
7115
6672
Tygerberg
13853
13069
Eastern
10628
9957
Klipfontein
9450
8762
Mitchells Plain
8858
8352
Khayelitsha
8444
7989
Total
79011
73708
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
658
619
Garden Route
Knysna
1593
1524
Garden Route
George
3737
3484
Garden Route
Hessequa
341
314
Garden Route
Kannaland
136
123
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2510
2381
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1557
1366
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2187
2040
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4530
4245
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3513
3361
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1186
1120
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1655
1561
Overberg
Overstrand
1689
1610
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
308
287
Overberg
Swellendam
356
342
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1222
1154
West Coast
Bergrivier
493
439
West Coast
Cederberg
171
164
West Coast
Matzikama
659
538
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1475
1351
West Coast
Swartland
1678
1565
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
828
729
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
142
132
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
34
33
Unallocated: 2086 (1994 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 6 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4288. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
The golden rules of hygiene remain our best defense against COVID-19:
The Western Cape Government continues to track COVID-19 infections and all of the data available to us. Despite some recent bushfires, resulting in increased infections in some areas, the recovery rate in the province is around 93%. Our hospitalisation and death data also continues to remain stable.
It is important that we all continue to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The recent incidents we have experienced in some areas in the province must serve as a caution that we cannot let our guard down. Simple behavioural changes can help us to slow the spread of the virus- washing your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water, or cleaning them with sanitiser, the correct wearing of a mask and practicing social distancing are the best defense we have against the virus until such time as a vaccine is found and made widely available.
Masks must be worn correctly- covering both the nose and the mouth. They must also be put on and removed with clean hands, and washed daily.
When you are out in public places or around other people, social distancing remains important. Keep a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and any other person, and do not frequent places or businesses where large crowds are allowed to gather and where ventilation is poor.
The citizens of this province have been remarkable in helping us to fight this virus, and I understand that there is some COVID fatigue. I however appeal to everyone to continue to fight with us to ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones, and allow for us all to move forward safely.
Safety interventions show early results:
When the Western Cape Government launched its safety plan last year, we committed to deploying law enforcement officers in the areas where they are most needed, in order to make communities safer.
COVID-19 had an impact on some of our plans and our timelines, but we have recently re-launched our LEAP officers in Hanover Park, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis and in Delft.
We are pleased to report that no shooting incidents have been reported in Hanover Park since 60 LEAP officers were deployed there last week.
These early positive results are a reflection of the positive impact that increasing law enforcement resources on the ground can have on safety in communities. The LEAP officers are working with SAPS in the areas where they are deployed in order to create safer communities.
I call on residents to support the police and the law enforcement officers working in their communities so that they can continue to address crime and make a real and tangible difference in the lives of our citizens.
