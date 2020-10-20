Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 19 October

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 19 October, the Western Cape has 3283 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 113 755 confirmed Coid-19 cases and 106 184 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

113 755

Total recoveries

106 184

Total deaths

4288

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3283

Tests conducted

582 309

Hospitalisations

516 with 110 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

10225

9392

Southern

10438

9515

Northern

7115

6672

Tygerberg

13853

13069

Eastern

10628

9957

Klipfontein

9450

8762

Mitchells Plain

8858

8352

Khayelitsha

8444

7989

Total

79011

73708

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

658

619

Garden Route

Knysna

1593

1524

Garden Route

George

3737

3484

Garden Route

Hessequa

341

314

Garden Route

Kannaland

136

123

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2510

2381

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1557

1366

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2187

2040

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4530

4245

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3513

3361

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1186

1120

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1655

1561

Overberg

Overstrand

1689

1610

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

308

287

Overberg

Swellendam

356

342

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1222

1154

West Coast

Bergrivier

493

439

West Coast

Cederberg

171

164

West Coast

Matzikama

659

538

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1475

1351

West Coast

Swartland

1678

1565

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

828

729

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

142

132

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

34

33

Unallocated: 2086 (1994 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 6 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4288. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

The golden rules of hygiene remain our best defense against COVID-19:

The Western Cape Government continues to track COVID-19 infections and all of the data available to us. Despite some recent bushfires, resulting in increased infections in some areas, the recovery rate in the province is around 93%. Our hospitalisation and death data also continues to remain stable.

It is important that we all continue to do everything we can to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The recent incidents we have experienced in some areas in the province must serve as a caution that we cannot let our guard down. Simple behavioural changes can help us to slow the spread of the virus- washing your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and water, or cleaning them with sanitiser, the correct wearing of a mask and practicing social distancing are the best defense we have against the virus until such time as a vaccine is found and made widely available.

Masks must be worn correctly- covering both the nose and the mouth. They must also be put on and removed with clean hands, and washed daily.

When you are out in public places or around other people, social distancing remains important. Keep a distance of 1.5 metres between yourself and any other person, and do not frequent places or businesses where large crowds are allowed to gather and where ventilation is poor.

The citizens of this province have been remarkable in helping us to fight this virus, and I understand that there is some COVID fatigue. I however appeal to everyone to continue to fight with us to ensure that we protect ourselves and our loved ones, and allow for us all to move forward safely.

Safety interventions show early results:

When the Western Cape Government launched its safety plan last year, we committed to deploying law enforcement officers in the areas where they are most needed, in order to make communities safer.

COVID-19 had an impact on some of our plans and our timelines, but we have recently re-launched our LEAP officers in Hanover Park, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bishop Lavis and in Delft.

We are pleased to report that no shooting incidents have been reported in Hanover Park since 60 LEAP officers were deployed there last week.

These early positive results are a reflection of the positive impact that increasing law enforcement resources on the ground can have on safety in communities. The LEAP officers are working with SAPS in the areas where they are deployed in order to create safer communities.

I call on residents to support the police and the law enforcement officers working in their communities so that they can continue to address crime and make a real and tangible difference in the lives of our citizens.

