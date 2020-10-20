Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (19th October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 19 October 2020 confirm 97 new cases. The cumulative COVID-19 cases are now 10,788.

The breakdown of the 97 new cases are:

– 96 contacts and alerts: Kiryandongo (32), Kampala (25), Soroti (19), Wakiso (8), Mbale (6), Tororo (2), Lira (1), Pallisa (1), Jinja (1) and Buikwe (1).

