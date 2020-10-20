Winners of Uganda Press Photo Award and East African Photography Award Announced Canon strengthens

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is delighted to announce the winners of the ninth annual Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) and the third East African Photography Award (EAPA).

The UPPA and EAPA recognizes, celebrates, supports and promotes the best photojournalists and photographers in Uganda and wider East Africa.

This is the sixth year that Canon, through its Miraisha Programme, has been involved as the sole imaging partner of the Awards. The programme aims to promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in Africa by sharing skillsets and knowledge for photographers, videographers and filmmakers.

Kuloba Peter Tera’s image ‘Salt Famer' was chosen as the winning photograph of the Uganda Press Photo Award 2020. Peter is a freelance photographer living in Kampala. Last year he took first and second place in the People category for UPPA. Peter wins a professional-level Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR along with an EF 24-70mm lens along with other prizes.

Peter was a previous participant of the Miraisha programme and attended the Canon Miraisha Storytelling workshop in 2017.

In the East African Photography Award, open to citizens of Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, the top prize went to Kenyan documentary photojournalist Gordwin Odhiambo for his story ‘Reinventing and Adapting Through Coronavirus’. Gordwin wins a Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens and lens adapter.

Amine Djiouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, commented on this year’s Awards “We are proud to have been involved for the past six years in these Awards that provide a platform to recognise the best photojournalists and photographers in Uganda and wider East Africa. The entrants are making a remarkable contribution to African photography, freedom of information and the art of telling stories through visual imagery.”

“Congratulations to all the entrants and a special congratulations to all the winners for your exceptional entries. I hope the prizes from Canon help you grow in your profession as you discover that Canon equipment can be a perfect partner to inspire your photography,” said Djouahra.

The UPPA and EAPA 2020 were judged by an international jury composed of photography professionals including Yasuyoshi Chiba (KE/JP), Carielle Doe (LR), Georgina Goodwin (KE), Frédéric Noy (FR), Cynthia Matonhdze (ZIM), Lekgetho Makola (SA), Benjamin Füglister (CH/DE), Sarah Waiswa (UG/KE), Mallory Benedict (US), Uche Okpa-Iroha (NG) and Paul Boates (SA).

Other winners

News 1st: Abubaker Lubowa 2nd: Alex Esagala 3rd: Stuart Tibaweswa HM: Delovie Kwagala

Daily Life 1st: Ashaba Alex 2nd: Andrew Kartende 3rd: Richard Sanya

People 1st: Kuloba Peter Tera 2nd: Ambrose Watanda HM: Hassan Omar Wamwayi HM: Evaline Mudondo 1st: Richard Sanya (Sport) 2nd: Denise Namale (Sport)

Urban 1st: Jonas Rayme 2nd: Doreen Adengo 3rd: Arnold Mugasha

East African Photography Awards 1st: Gordwin Odhiambo (KE) for “Reinventing and Adapting Through Coronavirus” 2nd: Kabir Dhanji (KE) for “COVID-19 Quarantine Nairobi” 3rd: Katumba Badru (UG) for “Sleeping at the Market” HM: Katumba Badru (UG) for “My Trash, Your Trash” HM: Kabir Dhanji (KE) for “Nairobi DusitD2 Hotel Attack”

Young Photographers Award 1st: Ahairwebyona Monica 2nd: Naibi Turihohabwe 3rd: Kairu Philip Peter HM:Joshua Victor Semaganda

(HM = honourable mention)

Canon would like to encourage all the entrants to continue to tell their stories from their cameras to document the world around us and keep us informed. If you don’t who will?

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com

About the Uganda Press Photo Award: The Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) (www.UgandaPressPhoto.org) was conceived in 2012 to offer support and appreciation for Ugandan photojournalists and photographers who sometimes take great risks to document the world around us and keep us informed. Our aim is to promote the best of today’s photojournalism in Uganda and support visual literacy, as well as encouraging a new generation of photographers by focusing on photographic education through our programmes. We also seek to remind the viewing public of the importance of a vibrant press for democratic development.

As of 2016 UPPA is a program of the FOTEA Foundation, which was established to provide umbrella support for the UPPA and its satellite activities. These include most recently the East African Photography Award, the Young Photographers’ Award and Young Photographer Mentorship Programme, workshops, film screenings, portfolio reviews and exhibitions. Through all of this FOTEA strives to bring together photographers and other visual storytellers to encourage unique voices that document and engage with social change. With the East African Photography Award we’re looking to up the ante as we not only foster some healthy competition with our neighbours but also share our different worlds and perspectives.

The winners of the Uganda Press Photo of the Year Award, the East African Photography Award and the Young Photographer Award all receive professional-level camera equipment sponsored by Canon. The prizes awarded are tools of the trade that enable the winners to continue their work and hone their skills. The winners also get exposure through the annual month-long exhibition, as well as in media both online and in print. www.fotea.org

