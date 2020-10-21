Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (20 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,602 Severe cases: 301 New recovered: 489 New deaths: 6 New cases: 630

Total Laboratory test: 1,410,496 Active cases: 45,479 Total recovered: 43,638 Total deaths: 1,371 Total cases: 90,490

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo