Coronavirus: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles – changes to current list are effective from Monday 19th October 2020.
Australia
Egypt
Liechtenstein
Portugal
Vietnam
Austria
Estonia
Lithuania
Qatar
Zimbabwe
Botswana
Finland
Malawi
Rwanda
Burundi
Germany
Malaysia
Singapore
Cambodia
Ghana
Mauritius
South Africa
Canada
Iceland
Monaco
South Korea
China
Ireland
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Cote d'Ivoire
Italy
Niger
Sweden
Cyprus
Kenya
Norway
Switzerland
Denmark
Latvia
Pakistan
Thailand
Changes to the list: Botswana, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe has been added.
In addition to the above list, with effect from 1 October 2020, visitors from France, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are permitted to enter Seychelles subject to additional health security measures.
