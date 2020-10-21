Coronavirus: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to enter Seychelles – changes to current list are effective from Monday 19th October 2020.

Australia

Egypt

Liechtenstein

Portugal

Vietnam

Austria

Estonia

Lithuania

Qatar

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Finland

Malawi

Rwanda

Burundi

Germany

Malaysia

Singapore

Cambodia

Ghana

Mauritius

South Africa

Canada

Iceland

Monaco

South Korea

China

Ireland

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

Cote d'Ivoire

Italy

Niger

Sweden

Cyprus

Kenya

Norway

Switzerland

Denmark

Latvia

Pakistan

Thailand

Changes to the list: Botswana, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Niger, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe has been added.

In addition to the above list, with effect from 1 October 2020, visitors from France, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom are permitted to enter Seychelles subject to additional health security measures.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.