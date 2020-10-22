Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (21 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,333 Severe cases: 303 New recovered: 868 New deaths: 13 New cases: 628

Total Laboratory test: 1,416,829 Active cases: 45,226 Total recovered: 44,506 Total deaths: 1,384 Total cases: 91,118

