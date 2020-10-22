Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the violence that erupted on 20 October 2020 during protests in Lagos, Nigeria that has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

The Chairperson offers his sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Chairperson appeals to all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law. He further urges all parties to privilege dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.

In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the decision by the federal government to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as an important step in this direction.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s commitment to continue to accompany the government and people of Nigeria in support of a peaceful solution, and encourages the Nigerian authorities to conduct an investigation to ensure the perpetrators of acts of violence are held to account.

