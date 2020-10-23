Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (22 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,676 Severe cases: 306 New recovered: 754 New deaths: 12 New cases: 575

Total Laboratory test: 1,423,505 Active cases: 45,035 Total recovered: 45,260 Total deaths: 1,396 Total cases: 91,693

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo