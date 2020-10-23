APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: 1142 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Health Facilities

| Updated:
Currently, there are 20 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,142 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,238 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

