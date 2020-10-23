Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (23 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, 631 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,142 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 47,843 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 646,367. From the cases, 596 are Kenyans and 35 are foreigners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo