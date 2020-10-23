Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 22 October

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 22 October, the Western Cape has 3247 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 114 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 979 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
114 534
Total recoveries
106 979
Total deaths
4308
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
3247
Tests conducted
649469
Hospitalisations
538 with 111 of these in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
10388
9557
Southern
10253
9375
Northern
7084
6662
Tygerberg
13905
13112
Eastern
10701
10025
Klipfontein
9524
8818
Mitchells Plain
9099
8563
Khayelitsha
8465
8012
Total
79419
74124
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
658
627
Garden Route
Knysna
1610
1538
Garden Route
George
3778
3510
Garden Route
Hessequa
346
315
Garden Route
Kannaland
142
131
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
2524
2391
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
1570
1398
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
2202
2057
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
4550
4277
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
3527
3375
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1194
1129
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1659
1570
Overberg
Overstrand
1697
1611
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
315
289
Overberg
Swellendam
357
345
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1234
1158
West Coast
Bergrivier
499
447
West Coast
Cederberg
173
165
West Coast
Matzikama
671
572
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1484
1368
West Coast
Swartland
1693
1582
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
834
743
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
143
133
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
34
33
Unallocated: 2221(2091 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
The number of tests conducted has shown a significant increase in update. This is due to the addition of historical testing data, as we work to review data and ensure its accuracy. These historical tests were largely negative and therefore do not impact our case numbers in any significant way.
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4308. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
