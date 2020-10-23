Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 22 October

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 22 October, the Western Cape has 3247 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 114 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 979 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

114 534

Total recoveries

106 979

Total deaths

4308

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

3247

Tests conducted

649469

Hospitalisations

538 with 111 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

10388

9557

Southern

10253

9375

Northern

7084

6662

Tygerberg

13905

13112

Eastern

10701

10025

Klipfontein

9524

8818

Mitchells Plain

9099

8563

Khayelitsha

8465

8012

Total

79419

74124

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

658

627

Garden Route

Knysna

1610

1538

Garden Route

George

3778

3510

Garden Route

Hessequa

346

315

Garden Route

Kannaland

142

131

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

2524

2391

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

1570

1398

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

2202

2057

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

4550

4277

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

3527

3375

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1194

1129

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1659

1570

Overberg

Overstrand

1697

1611

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

315

289

Overberg

Swellendam

357

345

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1234

1158

West Coast

Bergrivier

499

447

West Coast

Cederberg

173

165

West Coast

Matzikama

671

572

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1484

1368

West Coast

Swartland

1693

1582

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

834

743

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

143

133

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

34

33

Unallocated: 2221(2091 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The number of tests conducted has shown a significant increase in update. This is due to the addition of historical testing data, as we work to review data and ensure its accuracy. These historical tests were largely negative and therefore do not impact our case numbers in any significant way.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4308. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.