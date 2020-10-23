Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (22nd October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 22 October 2020 confirm 122 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 11,163.

– One new COVID-19 death recorded from Kampala. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 99.

– Recoveries: 7,269

– The breakdown of the new cases are:

122 contacts and alerts: Kampala (55), Wakiso (11), Mukono (10), Mbarara (7), Gulu (5), Tororo (5), Kibuku (3), Luwero (4), Manafwa (3), Mbale (3), Kyotera (2), Rubanda (2), Buikwe (1), Bunyangabu (1), Bushenyi (1), Kabale (1), Kayunga (1), Kumi (1), Lamwo (1), Lira (2), Mubende (2) and Ntungamo (1).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health – Republic of Uganda.Media filesDownload logo