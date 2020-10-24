African Union 2nd Mid-Year Coordination Meeting closes with a resolve to strengthen collaboration between the African Union (AU), Regional Economic Communities (RECs)/Regional Mechanisms (RMs), the Member States, and other continental institutions, in line with the principle of subsidiarity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The virtual meeting that took place on 22nd October 2020 under the chairmanship of H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), concluded its work with a strong determination for the Heads of State and Government of the member countries to work hand in gloves so as to effectively accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063. The African union 2nd Mid-Year Coordination meeting extensively discussed a range of issues on regional integration, division of labour and the continental strategy to overcome COVID-19 among others.

In his closing remarks, the Chair of the Union stated that the pandemic has shown a great deal of resilience and countries that have experienced a decline in infections have also encountered surges in infections that have made them to revisit the lockdown measures” We must try to avoid that scenario in Africa….We remain optimistic the momentum will not be lost and we will ensure that all outstanding work is completed”. President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized.

The Chair of the AU further noted that, the report on the status of regional integration and the insightful perspectives provided by Chairpersons of the RECs show that commendable progress has been made in the integration process, and that implementation of the AfCFTA is a priority. “With the finish line now in sight, we must make this final push; and ensure all outstanding issues on Phases 1 and 2 are finalised in order for us to start trading by the 1st of January 2021.” He said.

On the Division of Labour, the Heads of State welcome progress made in the development of the detailed proposal on the Division of Labour by the AUC, the AUDA-NEPAD, AfCFTA Secretariat, the APRM, the RECs and RMs and Member States in the areas of trade, political affairs and peace and security.

‘We look forward to the finalisation of the remaining areas concerning the Division of Labour for consideration at the latest by the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in February 2022.” Underlined the Chairperson of the AU, stressing that, this will give the relevant stakeholders enough time to consult and to come back with a comprehensive document which has the buy-in of everyone. “In this context, we would have fulfilled the aspirations set out in the institutional reform process”. Reiterated the Chair of the Union.

During the meeting, the Heads of State also considered and noted with appreciation the report of H.E. Nana Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana and the Champion of the AU Financial Institutions. According to President Ramaphosa, the establishment of the AU Financial Institutions will go a long way in fulfilling the objectives of the Abuja Treaty and further deepen the continental economic integration project.

“It is imperative that we strengthen the RECs as building-blocks for Africa’s continental integration”. Underscored the Chairperson of the African Union, adding that, “Intensified coordination and harmonisation will bring us closer to the realisation of the African Economic Community in line with the principles of the Abuja Treaty.”

President Ramaphosa proceeded by thanking the preparations undertaken under the guidance of the Executive Council and the commendable work of the AU Commission. “We have been able to have a productive Mid-Year Coordination Meeting”. Concluded the AU Chairperson with satisfaction.

A summary of the key decisions of the Assembly will be posted subsequently.

