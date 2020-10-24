Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (23 October 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 6,538 Severe cases: 315 New recovered: 858 New deaths: 4 New cases: 536

Total Laboratory test: 1,430,043 Active cases: 44,709 Total recovered: 46,118 Total deaths: 1,400 Total cases: 92,229

