Coronavirus – Nigeria: Updated Guidelines for Phase III of the Eased Lockdown

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Guidelines for the phase III of the eased lockdown has been updated Please Take Responsibility to stay safe & protect yourself & loved ones from COVID-19

Adhering to guidelines for public spaces

Reopening of NYSC camps, schools & contact sports

Closed: Bars/clubs

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo